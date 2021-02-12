stocks trading
Your portfolio can benefit greatly from investing in drone stocks
In today’s world, a number of everyday tasks are performed using drones. Ten years ago, would you have dreamed of a scenario like this? To
Norfolk Southern appoints Hunt Cary to the position of vice president, operations efficiency
A 28-year railroad veteran has been called by Norfolk Southern to serve as its vice president of operations efficiency, Hunt Cary, for the position announced on Feb. 11, 2021. As a skilled, experienced leader in network and supply-chain operations, Cary joined Norfolk Southern from Union Pacific Corporation. He has worked
Dollar Bounces Back As Markets Follow Stimulus Plan
On Thursday, the dollar rebounded on the foreign exchange market, with the dollar index advancing 0.41 percent versus a basket of currencies to 91.55 points. The euro dropped 0.6 percent to $1.1963 versus the greenback. Sovereign yields have stabilized, with the 10-year T-Bond yield rising 1 basis point at 1.14
Oil Closed The Week Lower While Gold Leapt
On other oil markets, on the Nymex, WTI crude oil dropped 0.30 percent to $52.20, but in January it added 7.6 percent. On Friday, gold increased 0.5 percent, but in January it lost 2.5 percent. With a leap of around 6 percent in two sessions, capital stuck out, with silver
Oil Still Under Pressure By Lower-Demand Risk
Oil prices decreased for the second trading session in a row on Monday 25 January, despite rising demand-side threats due to a rise in the occurrence of coronavirus cases in China and the possible implementation of a lockout in France. Moreover, an increase in crude oil stocks in the United
U.S. Indices: Hesitation Remained On The Wall Street
On Thursday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both breaking new highs, the New York Stock Exchange ended on a cautious note. The session was marked by a rotation at the loss of cyclical in place of growth stocks, like technology. The day after the formal inauguration of Joe
The Future Looks Promising for Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Netflix Inc (NFLX) subscribers have exceeded 200 million by the end of 2020. Streaming service Netflix announced this in its annual and fourth-quarter reports, published after the close of trading on January 19. As a result of its profits surpassing its needs, Netflix does not anticipate that it will need