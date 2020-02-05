Are AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Tuesday, shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) marked $2.96 per share versus a previous $2.88 closing price. With having a 2.78% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of AK Steel Holding Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AKS showed a fall of -10.03% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.66 – $3.59 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 16.45% in the period of the last 200 days.

UBS equity researchers changed the status of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares from “Sell” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on December 11th, 2019. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on AKS shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AKS under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on December 4th, 2019. Additionally, AKS shares got another “Underweight” rating from JP Morgan. On July 31st, 2019, Cowen Reiterated an Market Perform rating and increased its price target from $1.90 to $2.40. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Reiterated the “Underperform” rating for AKS shares, as published in the report on May 31st, 2019. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of AKS shares, based on the price prediction for AKS, indicating that the shares will jump from $3.50 to $1, giving the shares “Underperform” rating based on their report from May 23rd, 2019. Another “Neutral” rating came from Longbow.

The present dividend yield for AKS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with AK Steel Holding Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 7.94. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -11.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 85.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AKS is currently recording an average of 8.00M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.77%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.76%with 5.34% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $3.06, indicating growth from the present price of $2.96, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AKS or pass.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare AKS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.37 for AK Steel Holding Corporation, while the value 20.56 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.32 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 35.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 60.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AKS in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in AKS by 0.52% in the first quarter, owning 43.92 million shares of AKS stocks, with the value of $144.51 million after the purchase of an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in AKS shares changed 9.86% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 32.32 million shares of company, all valued at $106.32 million after the acquisition of additional 2,901,560 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AK Steel Holding Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $25.16 million, and JPMorgan Securities LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 22,974.48% in the first quarter, now owning 5,063,576 shares valued at $16.73 million after the acquisition of the additional 5.09 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their position by 85.48% during the first quarter, now owning 5.04 million AKS shares, now holding the value of $16.58 million in AKS with the purchase of the additional 2,975,000 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 60.50% of AKS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.