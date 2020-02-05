Are Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Tuesday, shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) marked $118.00 per share versus a previous $116.45 closing price. With having a 1.33% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RCL showed a fall of -11.62% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $100.00 – $135.32 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 0.59% in the period of the last 200 days.

Buckingham Research equity researchers changed the status of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on February 3rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Berenberg, also published their reports on RCL shares. Berenberg repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RCL under “Hold” rating, in the report published on January 17th, 2020. Additionally, RCL shares got another “Buy” rating from Argus, setting a target price of $160 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 9th, 2020. On October 18th, 2019, Macquarie Upgrade an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $126 to $132. On the other hand, Argus Downgrade the “Hold” rating for RCL shares, as published in the report on August 13th, 2019. Deutsche Bank seems to be going bullish on the price of RCL shares, based on the price prediction for RCL, indicating that the shares will jump from $135 to $146, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from August 29th, 2018. Another “Positive” rating came from Susquehanna, providing a prediction for $146 price target according to the report published in June 15th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for RCL owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 14.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 16.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RCL is currently recording an average of 1.73M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.58%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.80%with -2.02% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $144.00, indicating growth from the present price of $118.00, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RCL or pass.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare RCL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.90 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., while the value 11.19 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 9.15 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 13.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 76.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RCL in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in RCL by 1.43% in the first quarter, owning 18.18 million shares of RCL stocks, with the value of $2.43 billion after the purchase of an additional 256,896 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in RCL shares changed 2.50% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 8.35 million shares of company, all valued at $1.12 billion after the acquisition of additional 203,885 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Investment Management, I acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $622.44 million, and Capital Research & Management Co. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 10.30% in the first quarter, now owning 309,106 shares valued at $441.79 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.31 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased their position by 46.29% during the first quarter, now owning 3.25 million RCL shares, now holding the value of $433.96 million in RCL with the purchase of the additional 113,106 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 76.70% of RCL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.