Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) marked $92.64 per share versus a previous $88.72 closing price. With having a 4.42% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Phillips 66, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PSX showed a fall of -16.85% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $80.24 – $119.92 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -8.46% in the period of the last 200 days.

Cowen equity researchers changed the status of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on February 3rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Barclays, also published their reports on PSX shares. Barclays repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PSX under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on January 14th, 2020. Additionally, PSX shares got another “Neutral” rating from BofA/Merrill. On November 7th, 2019, Cowen Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $125 to $130. On the other hand, Evercore ISI Resumed the “Outperform” rating for PSX shares, as published in the report on October 2nd, 2019. Macquarie seems to be going bullish on the price of PSX shares, based on the price prediction for PSX. Another “Outperform” rating came from Cowen, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in July 26th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for PSX owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Phillips 66, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 20.44. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -9.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Phillips 66 (PSX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 18.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PSX is currently recording an average of 2.45M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.37%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.39%with -3.30% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $126.35, indicating growth from the present price of $92.64, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PSX or pass.

Phillips 66 (PSX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare PSX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.19 for Phillips 66, while the value 8.98 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 10.08 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 158.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 71.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PSX in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in PSX by 4.60% in the first quarter, owning 37.49 million shares of PSX stocks, with the value of $4.18 billion after the purchase of an additional 1,648,196 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in PSX shares changed 4.91% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 22.73 million shares of company, all valued at $2.53 billion after the acquisition of additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter, with the value of $2.38 billion, and Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.41% in the first quarter, now owning 38,376 shares valued at $1.05 billion after the acquisition of the additional 9.39 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 71.50% of PSX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.