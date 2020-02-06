Here’s Why Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Wednesday, shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) marked $51.79 per share versus a previous $47.20 closing price. With having a 9.72% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Penske Automotive Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PAG showed a rise of 3.13% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $41.26 – $53.81 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 10.28% in the period of the last 200 days.

The Benchmark Company equity researchers changed the status of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) shares to a “Hold” rating in the report published on January 9th, 2020. Other analysts, including Northcoast, also published their reports on PAG shares. Northcoast repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PAG under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on December 23rd, 2019. Additionally, PAG shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 19th, 2019. On the other hand, Guggenheim Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for PAG shares, as published in the report on September 21st, 2018. SunTrust seems to be going bullish on the price of PAG shares, based on the price prediction for PAG, indicating that the shares will jump to $60, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from August 24th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from Gabelli & Co, providing a prediction for $60 price target according to the report published in October 26th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for PAG owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Penske Automotive Group, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 14.12. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 5.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 16.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PAG is currently recording an average of 294.08K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.16%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.63%with 6.61% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $58.54, indicating growth from the present price of $51.79, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PAG or pass.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare PAG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 10.00 for Penske Automotive Group, Inc., while the value 9.24 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 5.18 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 28.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 85.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PAG in the recent period. That is how Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now has an increase position in PAG by 2.87% in the first quarter, owning 3.91 million shares of PAG stocks, with the value of $196.38 million after the purchase of an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. also increased their stake in PAG shares changed 2.05% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.22 million shares of company, all valued at $111.44 million after the acquisition of additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter.

The London Company of Virginia LL acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $101.61 million, and Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 49.39% in the first quarter, now owning 318,200 shares valued at $48.33 million after the acquisition of the additional 962410 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 85.50% of PAG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.