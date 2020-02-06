How Does e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Stack Up For Investors?

On Wednesday, shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) marked $17.34 per share versus a previous $17.13 closing price. With having a 1.23% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ELF showed a rise of 7.50% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.70 – $19.96 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 12.34% in the period of the last 200 days.

Piper Sandler equity researchers changed the status of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) shares from “Neutral” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on February 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including Jefferies, also published their reports on ELF shares. Jefferies repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ELF under “Buy” rating, in the report published on January 27th, 2020. Additionally, ELF shares got another “Overweight” rating from Morgan Stanley, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 16th, 2019. On November 13th, 2019, Jefferies Downgrade an Hold rating and increased its price target to $20. On the other hand, Jefferies Reiterated the “Buy” rating for ELF shares, as published in the report on October 10th, 2019. Piper Jaffray seems to be going bullish on the price of ELF shares, based on the price prediction for ELF, indicating that the shares will jump from $8 to $16, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from August 8th, 2019. Another “Overweight” rating came from JP Morgan, providing a prediction for $16 price target according to the report published in July 9th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for ELF owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 24.95. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 5.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 0.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ELF is currently recording an average of 747.86K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.01%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.12%with 10.38% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $20.72, indicating growth from the present price of $17.34, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ELF or pass.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare ELF shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 693.60 for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., while the value 31.58 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.03 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -28.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 85.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ELF in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in ELF by 22.20% in the first quarter, owning 2.79 million shares of ELF stocks, with the value of $44.97 million after the purchase of an additional 506,493 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in ELF shares changed 5.67% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.63 million shares of company, all valued at $26.35 million after the acquisition of additional 87,715 shares during the last quarter.

Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $25.72 million, and Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 85.02% in the first quarter, now owning 723,706 shares valued at $25.4 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.57 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased their position by 221.30% during the first quarter, now owning 947765 ELF shares, now holding the value of $15.29 million in ELF with the purchase of the additional 248,417 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 85.90% of ELF shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.