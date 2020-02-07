Analyzing Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) From Top to Bottom,

On Thursday, shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) marked $22.26 per share versus a previous $21.28 closing price. With having a 4.61% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Air Transport Services Group, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ATSG showed a fall of -5.12% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $19.01 – $25.82 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -0.40% in the period of the last 200 days.

Imperial Capital equity researchers changed the status of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on May 9th, 2019. Other analysts, including Imperial Capital, also published their reports on ATSG shares. Imperial Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ATSG under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on March 5th, 2019. Additionally, ATSG shares got another “Positive” rating from Susquehanna. On January 31st, 2019, Imperial Capital Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $27 to $31. On the other hand, Imperial Capital Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for ATSG shares, as published in the report on December 21st, 2018. Imperial Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of ATSG shares, based on the price prediction for ATSG, indicating that the shares will jump from $25 to $19, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from November 6th, 2018. Another “In-line” rating came from Imperial Capital, providing a prediction for $19 price target according to the report published in October 5th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for ATSG owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 78.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 23.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ATSG is currently recording an average of 361.96K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.67%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.24%with 6.00% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $28.40, indicating growth from the present price of $22.26, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ATSG or pass.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare ATSG shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 16.33 for Air Transport Services Group, Inc., while the value 14.23 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.36 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 255.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 96.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ATSG in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in ATSG by 1.14% in the first quarter, owning 5.05 million shares of ATSG stocks, with the value of $118.54 million after the purchase of an additional 56,732 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, River Road Asset Management LLC also increased their stake in ATSG shares changed 31.91% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.28 million shares of company, all valued at $100.45 million after the acquisition of additional 1,035,850 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $84.61 million, and Ivy Investment Management Co. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 12.53% in the first quarter, now owning 233,158 shares valued at $49.12 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.09 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Moab Capital Partners LLC increased their position by 41.84% during the first quarter, now owning 1.96 million ATSG shares, now holding the value of $45.97 million in ATSG with the purchase of the additional 57,450 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 96.00% of ATSG shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.