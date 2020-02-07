Are Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Shares Headed For A Pullback?

On Thursday, shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) marked $58.40 per share versus a previous $58.51 closing price. With having a -0.19% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Zscaler, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ZS showed a rise of 25.59% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $40.05 – $89.54 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -5.98% in the period of the last 200 days.

Piper Jaffray equity researchers changed the status of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on December 10th, 2019. Other analysts, including BMO Capital Markets, also published their reports on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ZS under “Market Perform” rating, in the report published on December 4th, 2019. Additionally, ZS shares got another “Buy” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 25th, 2019. On the other hand, Goldman Initiated the “Neutral” rating for ZS shares, as published in the report on November 12th, 2019. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of ZS shares, based on the price prediction for ZS, indicating that the shares will jump to $50, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from October 14th, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from SunTrust.

The present dividend yield for ZS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Zscaler, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 201.73. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 47.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -12.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ZS is currently recording an average of 2.30M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.17%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.32%with 1.23% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $62.63, indicating growth from the present price of $58.40, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ZS or pass.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare ZS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Zscaler, Inc., while the value 204.20 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.30 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 62.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 38.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ZS in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in ZS by 15.44% in the first quarter, owning 5.44 million shares of ZS stocks, with the value of $252.79 million after the purchase of an additional 727,111 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC also increased their stake in ZS shares changed 31.01% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.17 million shares of company, all valued at $147.32 million after the acquisition of additional 749,945 shares during the last quarter.

TIAA-CREF Investment Management L acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $126.8 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 51.66% in the first quarter, now owning 875,582 shares valued at $119.52 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.57 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased their position by 191.30% during the first quarter, now owning 2.49 million ZS shares, now holding the value of $116 million in ZS with the purchase of the additional 1,499,102 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 38.10% of ZS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.