At Current Price, Is It Too Late To Buy Niu Technologies (NIU)?

On Thursday, shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) marked $9.98 per share versus a previous $8.96 closing price. With having a 11.38% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Niu Technologies, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. NIU showed a rise of 17.00% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $5.33 – $13.60 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 22.88% in the period of the last 200 days.

Piper Jaffray equity researchers changed the status of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on December 3rd, 2019. Other analysts, including Needham, also published their reports on NIU shares. Needham repeated the rating from the previous report, marking NIU under “Buy” rating, in the report published on November 29th, 2018. Additionally, NIU shares got another “Buy” rating from Citigroup, setting a target price of $17.60 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 13th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for NIU owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 32.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Niu Technologies (NIU) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 15.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while NIU is currently recording an average of 188.24K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.78%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.40%with 15.64% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $12.17, indicating growth from the present price of $9.98, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in NIU or pass.

Niu Technologies (NIU) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare NIU shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 64.81 for Niu Technologies, while the value 19.16 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.15 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -88.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at , which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 12.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in NIU in the recent period. That is how Yiheng Capital LLC now has an increase position in NIU by 0.10% in the first quarter, owning 3.54 million shares of NIU stocks, with the value of $30.17 million after the purchase of an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Serenity Capital LLC also increased their stake in NIU shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 614478 shares of company, all valued at $5.24 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter, with the value of $4.58 million, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 666.10% in the first quarter, now owning 160,643 shares valued at $1.58 million after the acquisition of the additional 184760 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Botty Investors LLC increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 174848 NIU shares, now holding the value of $1.49 million in NIU with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 12.60% of NIU shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.