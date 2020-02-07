Checking the True Picture for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

On Thursday, shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) marked $73.91 per share versus a previous $75.47 closing price. With having a -2.07% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Eastman Chemical Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EMN showed a fall of -6.75% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $61.22 – $86.18 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -0.46% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo equity researchers changed the status of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on October 16th, 2019. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on EMN shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EMN under “Buy” rating, in the report published on September 26th, 2019. Additionally, EMN shares got another “Buy” rating from Tudor Pickering, setting a target price of $79 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 15th, 2019. On August 5th, 2019, Cowen Reiterated an Market Perform rating and increased its price target from $83 to $77. On the other hand, JP Morgan Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for EMN shares, as published in the report on July 29th, 2019. Cowen seems to be going bullish on the price of EMN shares, based on the price prediction for EMN, indicating that the shares will jump from $88 to $84, giving the shares “Market Perform” rating based on their report from April 30th, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Nomura, providing a prediction for $84 price target according to the report published in April 15th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for EMN owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Eastman Chemical Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 13.68. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -8.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 15.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EMN is currently recording an average of 1.10M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.23%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.05%with 6.27% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $85.78, indicating growth from the present price of $73.91, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EMN or pass.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare EMN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 13.82 for Eastman Chemical Company, while the value 8.53 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 5.35 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 3.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.49%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 83.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EMN in the recent period. That is how Geode Capital Management LLC now has an increase position in EMN by 15.58% in the first quarter, owning 2.58 million shares of EMN stocks, with the value of $204.71 million after the purchase of an additional 348,113 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also increased their stake in EMN shares changed 0.18% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.37 million shares of company, all valued at $187.85 million after the acquisition of additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter.

At the present, 83.70% of EMN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.