Checking the True Picture for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

On Thursday, shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) marked $110.00 per share versus a previous $107.82 closing price. With having a 2.02% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Electronic Arts Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EA showed a rise of 2.32% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $78.00 – $114.13 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 12.61% in the period of the last 200 days.

BMO Capital Markets equity researchers changed the status of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares from “Outperform” to a “Market Perform” rating in the report published on February 3rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Piper Sandler, also published their reports on EA shares. Piper Sandler repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EA under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on January 28th, 2020. Additionally, EA shares got another “Buy” rating from The Benchmark Company, setting a target price of $137 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 6th, 2020. On October 22nd, 2019, Barclays Downgrade an Equal Weight rating and increased its price target to $99. On the other hand, Atlantic Equities Upgrade the “Overweight” rating for EA shares, as published in the report on August 7th, 2019. Cowen seems to be going bullish on the price of EA shares, based on the price prediction for EA. Another “Buy” rating came from Needham, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in July 31st, 2019.

The present dividend yield for EA owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Electronic Arts Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 22.87. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 4.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 35.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EA is currently recording an average of 2.43M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.83%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.06%with -1.47% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $115.31, indicating growth from the present price of $110.00, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EA or pass.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare EA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 11.97 for Electronic Arts Inc., while the value 22.37 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 9.19 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -18.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 96.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EA in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in EA by 1.67% in the first quarter, owning 22.18 million shares of EA stocks, with the value of $2.38 billion after the purchase of an additional 364,807 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in EA shares changed 0.31% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 13.11 million shares of company, all valued at $1.41 billion after the acquisition of additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $1.07 billion, and AllianceBernstein LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 12.78% in the first quarter, now owning 788,014 shares valued at $747.43 million after the acquisition of the additional 6.95 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased their position by 9.05% during the first quarter, now owning 6.81 million EA shares, now holding the value of $732.59 million in EA with the purchase of the additional 3,118,834 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 96.50% of EA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.