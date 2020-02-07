Digging Through Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Fundamentals

On Thursday, shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) marked $28.65 per share versus a previous $28.92 closing price. With having a -0.93% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Weyerhaeuser Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. WY showed a fall of -5.13% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $22.35 – $31.58 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 5.24% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stephens equity researchers changed the status of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) shares from “Equal-Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on April 5th, 2019. Other analysts, including Seaport Global Securities, also published their reports on WY shares. Seaport Global Securities repeated the rating from the previous report, marking WY under “Buy” rating, in the report published on January 23rd, 2019. Additionally, WY shares got another “Neutral” rating from BofA/Merrill. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Upgrade the “Buy” rating for WY shares, as published in the report on January 24th, 2018. Stephens seems to be going bullish on the price of WY shares, based on the price prediction for WY. Another “Market Perform” rating came from BMO Capital Markets.

The present dividend yield for WY owners is set at 0.05, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -12.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -1.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while WY is currently recording an average of 3.32M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.92%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.32%with -4.72% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $32.95, indicating growth from the present price of $28.65, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in WY or pass.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare WY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Weyerhaeuser Company, while the value 33.59 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.21 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 18.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.25%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 80.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in WY in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in WY by 1.07% in the first quarter, owning 107.83 million shares of WY stocks, with the value of $3.26 billion after the purchase of an additional 1,143,256 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. also increased their stake in WY shares changed 3.45% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 41.1 million shares of company, all valued at $1.24 billion after the acquisition of additional 1,368,877 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser Company during the first quarter, with the value of $1.16 billion, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.87% in the first quarter, now owning 271,189 shares valued at $954.43 million after the acquisition of the additional 31.6 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased their position by 3.35% during the first quarter, now owning 18.32 million WY shares, now holding the value of $553.16 million in WY with the purchase of the additional 734,568 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 80.40% of WY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.