Digging Up the Details on Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

On Thursday, shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) marked $29.61 per share versus a previous $30.56 closing price. With having a -3.11% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Rayonier Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. RYN showed a fall of -9.62% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $25.83 – $33.10 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -0.61% in the period of the last 200 days.

DA Davidson equity researchers changed the status of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on November 1st, 2019. Other analysts, including Seaport Global Securities, also published their reports on RYN shares. Seaport Global Securities repeated the rating from the previous report, marking RYN under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on April 2nd, 2019. Additionally, RYN shares got another “Neutral” rating from Citigroup, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in March 1st, 2018. On the other hand, Buckingham Research Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for RYN shares, as published in the report on September 7th, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts seems to be going bullish on the price of RYN shares, based on the price prediction for RYN, indicating that the shares will jump from $23 to $22, giving the shares “Sector Perform” rating based on their report from February 12th, 2016. Another “Sector Perform” rating came from RBC Capital Mkts, providing a prediction for $22 price target according to the report published in August 7th, 2015.

The present dividend yield for RYN owners is set at 0.04, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Rayonier Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 479.10. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -22.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Rayonier Inc. (RYN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while RYN is currently recording an average of 510.68K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.96%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.18%with -5.00% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $32.71, indicating growth from the present price of $29.61, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in RYN or pass.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare RYN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 85.09 for Rayonier Inc., while the value 60.31 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.35 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -30.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 89.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in RYN in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in RYN by 6.96% in the first quarter, owning 18.56 million shares of RYN stocks, with the value of $607.92 million after the purchase of an additional 1,207,657 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in RYN shares changed 6.86% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.29 million shares of company, all valued at $140.57 million after the acquisition of additional 275,550 shares during the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rayonier Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $130.1 million, and Confluence Investment Management increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.15% in the first quarter, now owning 65,636 shares valued at $102.12 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.12 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Pictet Asset Management SA increased their position by 24.32% during the first quarter, now owning 3.12 million RYN shares, now holding the value of $102.12 million in RYN with the purchase of the additional 75,383 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 89.80% of RYN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.