Digging Up the Details on Sea Limited (SE)

On Thursday, shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) marked $45.72 per share versus a previous $45.81 closing price. With having a -0.20% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Sea Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SE showed a rise of 13.67% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $14.38 – $47.51 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 36.66% in the period of the last 200 days.

CLSA equity researchers changed the status of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares from “Buy” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on January 21st, 2020. Other analysts, including CLSA, also published their reports on SE shares. CLSA repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SE under “Buy” rating, in the report published on August 28th, 2019. Additionally, SE shares got another “Outperform” rating from CLSA. On the other hand, Citigroup Initiated the “Buy” rating for SE shares, as published in the report on November 16th, 2017. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of SE shares, based on the price prediction for SE, indicating that the shares will jump to $19, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from November 14th, 2017. Another “Overweight” rating came from Piper Jaffray, providing a prediction for $19 price target according to the report published in November 14th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for SE owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 197.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Sea Limited (SE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -146.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SE is currently recording an average of 4.23M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.98%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.98%with 0.29% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $46.61, indicating growth from the present price of $45.72, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SE or pass.

Sea Limited (SE) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare SE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Sea Limited, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -3.74 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -69.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.87%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 72.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SE in the recent period. That is how Tiger Global Management LLC now has an increase position in SE by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 13.6 million shares of SE stocks, with the value of $546.93 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. also increased their stake in SE shares changed 178.07% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 11.96 million shares of company, all valued at $480.91 million after the acquisition of additional 7,657,037 shares during the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sea Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $276 million, and Kora Management LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 28.00% in the first quarter, now owning 1,330,000 shares valued at $244.54 million after the acquisition of the additional 6.08 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Sands Capital Management LLC increased their position by 3.47% during the first quarter, now owning 5.25 million SE shares, now holding the value of $210.97 million in SE with the purchase of the additional 739,914 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 72.50% of SE shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.