Is Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) a great play right now?

On Thursday, shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) marked $12.27 per share versus a previous $13.90 closing price. With having a -11.73% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Hoegh LNG Partners LP, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HMLP showed a fall of -21.50% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $13.50 – $19.98 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -25.60% in the period of the last 200 days.

DNB Markets equity researchers changed the status of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) shares from “Sell” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on November 22nd, 2019. Other analysts, including Citigroup, also published their reports on HMLP shares. Citigroup repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HMLP under “Sell” rating, in the report published on October 29th, 2019. Additionally, HMLP shares got another “Equal Weight” rating from Barclays, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 12th, 2018. On the other hand, Berenberg Initiated the “Hold” rating for HMLP shares, as published in the report on September 6th, 2018. B. Riley FBR seems to be going bullish on the price of HMLP shares, based on the price prediction for HMLP, indicating that the shares will jump to $21, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from September 5th, 2018. Another “Buy” rating came from B. Riley FBR, Inc., providing a prediction for $21 price target according to the report published in May 18th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for HMLP owners is set at 0.14, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 10.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HMLP is currently recording an average of 110.59K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.61%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.77%with -20.43% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $18.50, indicating growth from the present price of $12.27, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HMLP or pass.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) is based in the Bermuda and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare HMLP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 11.59 for Hoegh LNG Partners LP, while the value 8.01 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.06 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 52.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 47.65%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 23.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HMLP in the recent period. That is how Fidelity Management & Research Co now has an increase position in HMLP by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 1.75 million shares of HMLP stocks, with the value of $27.42 million after the purchase of an additional -1 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L also increased their stake in HMLP shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.31 million shares of company, all valued at $20.49 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners LP during the first quarter, with the value of $11.82 million, and Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $7.57 million after the acquisition of the additional 484142 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 265885 HMLP shares, now holding the value of $4.16 million in HMLP with the purchase of the additional 265,885 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 23.70% of HMLP shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.