Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)

On Thursday, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) marked $217.85 per share versus a previous $206.95 closing price. With having a 5.27% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ODFL showed a rise of 14.79% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $130.87 – $210.18 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 28.49% in the period of the last 200 days.

Goldman equity researchers changed the status of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares to a “Sell” rating in the report published on December 5th, 2019. Other analysts, including Stifel, also published their reports on ODFL shares. Stifel repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ODFL under “Sell” rating, in the report published on October 25th, 2019. Additionally, ODFL shares got another “Underperform” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $166 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 27th, 2019. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Reiterated the “Neutral” rating for ODFL shares, as published in the report on June 20th, 2019. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of ODFL shares, based on the price prediction for ODFL, indicating that the shares will jump to $158, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from February 26th, 2019. Another “Market Perform” rating came from Cowen, providing a prediction for $158 price target according to the report published in February 7th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for ODFL owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 41.78. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 22.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ODFL is currently recording an average of 749.67K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.22%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.14%with 6.99% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $187.36, indicating growth from the present price of $217.85, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ODFL or pass.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare ODFL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 27.90 for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., while the value 25.96 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 7.81 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 69.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 12.15%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 78.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ODFL in the recent period. That is how Capital Research & Management Co. now has an increase position in ODFL by 2.54% in the first quarter, owning 7.19 million shares of ODFL stocks, with the value of $1.36 billion after the purchase of an additional 177,951 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in ODFL shares changed 1.20% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 6.56 million shares of company, all valued at $1.25 billion after the acquisition of additional 77,671 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $831.04 million, and Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.33% in the first quarter, now owning 12,685 shares valued at $725.97 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.83 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased their position by 12.87% during the first quarter, now owning 1.23 million ODFL shares, now holding the value of $232.88 million in ODFL with the purchase of the additional 1,218,565 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 78.20% of ODFL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.