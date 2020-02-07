Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)

On Thursday, shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) marked $44.99 per share versus a previous $41.50 closing price. With having a 8.41% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. PBH showed a rise of 11.09% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $26.49 – $42.73 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 30.03% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: PBH) shares from “Outperform” to a “Mkt Perform” rating in the report published on January 15th, 2019. Other analysts, including William Blair, also published their reports on PBH shares. William Blair repeated the rating from the previous report, marking PBH under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on December 4th, 2017. Additionally, PBH shares got another “Hold” rating from Jefferies. On the other hand, B. Riley & Co. Reiterated the “Buy” rating for PBH shares, as published in the report on December 27th, 2016. Gabelli & Co seems to be going bullish on the price of PBH shares, based on the price prediction for PBH, indicating that the shares will jump to $65, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from November 17th, 2016. Another “Buy” rating came from Sidoti.

The present dividend yield for PBH owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 12.44. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -3.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while PBH is currently recording an average of 316.47K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.82%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.03%with 8.33% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $35.50, indicating growth from the present price of $44.99, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in PBH or pass.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare PBH shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., while the value 15.16 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.65 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -151.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 38.56% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in PBH in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in PBH by 1.49% in the first quarter, owning 5.8 million shares of PBH stocks, with the value of $235.09 million after the purchase of an additional 85,153 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Champlain Investment Partners LLC also increased their stake in PBH shares changed 2.06% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.15 million shares of company, all valued at $87.27 million after the acquisition of additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $75.12 million, and Macquarie Investment Management B increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.85% in the first quarter, now owning 48,301 shares valued at $70.6 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.74 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 38.56% of PBH shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.