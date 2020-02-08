Is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) a great play right now?

On Thursday, shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) marked $23.64 per share versus a previous $22.80 closing price. With having a 3.68% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ZTO showed a rise of 1.24% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $17.12 – $24.19 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 14.67% in the period of the last 200 days.

UBS equity researchers changed the status of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on April 23rd, 2019. Other analysts, including CLSA, also published their reports on ZTO shares. CLSA repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ZTO under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on May 10th, 2018. Additionally, ZTO shares got another “Outperform” rating from Macquarie, setting a target price of $17.30 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 19th, 2017. On August 8th, 2017, HSBC Securities Initiated an Reduce rating and increased its price target to $12.50. On the other hand, CLSA Initiated the “Sell” rating for ZTO shares, as published in the report on June 26th, 2017. JP Morgan seems to be going bullish on the price of ZTO shares, based on the price prediction for ZTO. Another “Overweight” rating came from Morgan Stanley.

The present dividend yield for ZTO owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 22.22. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 24.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 13.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ZTO is currently recording an average of 2.24M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.57%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.30%with 7.45% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $24.42, indicating growth from the present price of $23.64, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ZTO or pass.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare ZTO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 27.88 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., while the value 21.49 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.85 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 32.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.31%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 36.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ZTO in the recent period. That is how Invesco Advisers, Inc. now has an increase position in ZTO by 0.30% in the first quarter, owning 31.99 million shares of ZTO stocks, with the value of $747.04 million after the purchase of an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Platinum Investment Management Lt also increased their stake in ZTO shares changed 40.31% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 14.09 million shares of company, all valued at $328.96 million after the acquisition of additional 4,047,221 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $285.24 million, and Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $284.33 million after the acquisition of the additional 12.18 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Green Court Capital Management Lt increased their position by 0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 8.04 million ZTO shares, now holding the value of $187.78 million in ZTO with the purchase of the additional 290,020 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 36.40% of ZTO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.