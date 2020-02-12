Digging Through ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) Fundamentals

On Tuesday, shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) marked $1.33 per share versus a previous $1.24 closing price. With having a 6.60% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of ZK International Group Co., Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ZKIN showed a fall of -3.64% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.05 – $2.39 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -4.06% in the period of the last 200 days.

#####

The present dividend yield for ZKIN owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 32.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 22.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ZKIN is currently recording an average of 56.79K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.69%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.43%with -6.12% of loss in the last seven days.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare ZKIN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 2.54 for ZK International Group Co., Ltd., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.49 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -4.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 73.95%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 2.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ZKIN in the recent period. That is how Renaissance Technologies LLC now has an increase position in ZKIN by 13.93% in the first quarter, owning 403071 shares of ZKIN stocks, with the value of $604607 after the purchase of an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, G1 Execution Services LLC also increased their stake in ZKIN shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 28115 shares of company, all valued at $42173 after the acquisition of additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $12704. At the present, 2.70% of ZKIN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.