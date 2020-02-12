Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Stock?

On Tuesday, shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) marked $26.57 per share versus a previous $26.10 closing price. With having a 1.80% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of FormFactor, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. FORM showed a rise of 2.31% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $14.20 – $28.58 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 34.23% in the period of the last 200 days.

Stifel equity researchers changed the status of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on February 6th, 2020. Other analysts, including Sidoti, also published their reports on FORM shares. Sidoti repeated the rating from the previous report, marking FORM under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on January 21st, 2020. Additionally, FORM shares got another “Hold” rating from Needham. On October 31st, 2019, Needham Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $19 to $24. On the other hand, Needham Initiated the “Buy” rating for FORM shares, as published in the report on June 11th, 2019. Northland Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of FORM shares, based on the price prediction for FORM, indicating that the shares will jump from $16.50 to $18, giving the shares “Market Perform” rating based on their report from May 2nd, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Needham, providing a prediction for $18 price target according to the report published in April 27th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for FORM owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with FormFactor, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 28.82. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 4.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 17.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while FORM is currently recording an average of 537.90K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.37%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.43%with 0.68% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $27.46, indicating growth from the present price of $26.57, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in FORM or pass.

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare FORM shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 52.20 for FormFactor, Inc., while the value 21.26 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.51 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 141.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 93.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in FORM in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in FORM by 1.89% in the first quarter, owning 10.56 million shares of FORM stocks, with the value of $267.17 million after the purchase of an additional 195,664 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in FORM shares changed 1.70% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 7.72 million shares of company, all valued at $195.47 million after the acquisition of additional 129,101 shares during the last quarter.

EARNEST Partners LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $123.84 million, and Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 5.60% in the first quarter, now owning 67,887 shares valued at $32.41 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.28 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 93.90% of FORM shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.