DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): What’s Inside the Story?

On Tuesday, shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) marked $8.51 per share versus a previous $8.85 closing price. With having a -3.81% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of DouYu International Holdings Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. DOYU showed a rise of 4.49% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $7.01 – $11.88 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 0.72% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on December 5th, 2019. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on DOYU shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking DOYU under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on December 3rd, 2019. Additionally, DOYU shares got another “Equal-Weight” rating from Morgan Stanley. On the other hand, JP Morgan Initiated the “Overweight” rating for DOYU shares, as published in the report on August 28th, 2019. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of DOYU shares, based on the price prediction for DOYU.

The present dividend yield for DOYU owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 81.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while DOYU is currently recording an average of 1.75M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.64%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.59%with 7.27% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $67.77, indicating growth from the present price of $8.51, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in DOYU or pass.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare DOYU shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for DouYu International Holdings Limited, while the value 21.12 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -44.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at , which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 15.50% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in DOYU in the recent period. That is how Fidelity Management & Research Co now has an increase position in DOYU by 38.94% in the first quarter, owning 22.64 million shares of DOYU stocks, with the value of $183.12 million after the purchase of an additional 6,343,492 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, HSBC Global Asset Management also increased their stake in DOYU shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 4.98 million shares of company, all valued at $40.29 million after the acquisition of additional 4,979,899 shares during the last quarter.

Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International Holdings Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $25.4 million, and Fidelity Management & Research increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.45% in the first quarter, now owning 12,203 shares valued at $22.24 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.75 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, AIA Co., Ltd. increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 2.66 million DOYU shares, now holding the value of $21.52 million in DOYU with the purchase of the additional 2,660,363 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 15.50% of DOYU shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.