Drilling Down Into the Volatility in Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)

On Tuesday, shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) marked $89.00 per share versus a previous $92.20 closing price. With having a -3.47% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Varonis Systems, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. VRNS showed a rise of 14.53% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $49.50 – $93.05 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 26.68% in the period of the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley equity researchers changed the status of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares from “Equal-Weight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on January 13th, 2020. Other analysts, including Craig Hallum, also published their reports on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum repeated the rating from the previous report, marking VRNS under “Buy” rating, in the report published on October 10th, 2019. Additionally, VRNS shares got another “Buy” rating from The Benchmark Company. On April 30th, 2019, Wedbush Upgrade an Outperform rating and increased its price target to $85. On the other hand, RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for VRNS shares, as published in the report on February 12th, 2019. Oppenheimer seems to be going bullish on the price of VRNS shares, based on the price prediction for VRNS, indicating that the shares will jump from $80 to $68, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from February 12th, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from Jefferies, providing a prediction for $68 price target according to the report published in February 12th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for VRNS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -2.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -53.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while VRNS is currently recording an average of 249.22K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.83%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.05%with 1.48% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $88.08, indicating growth from the present price of $89.00, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in VRNS or pass.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare VRNS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Varonis Systems, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.91 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -95.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in VRNS in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in VRNS by 2.33% in the first quarter, owning 2.7 million shares of VRNS stocks, with the value of $225.58 million after the purchase of an additional 61,487 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in VRNS shares changed 5.69% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.97 million shares of company, all valued at $164.99 million after the acquisition of additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $159.77 million, and Cadian Capital Management LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 91.60% in the first quarter, now owning 906,438 shares valued at $158.62 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.9 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased their position by 4.76% during the first quarter, now owning 1.3 million VRNS shares, now holding the value of $109.13 million in VRNS with the purchase of the additional 548,276 shares during the period of the last quarter.