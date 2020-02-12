How Does The New York Times Company (NYT) Stack Up For Investors?

On Tuesday, shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) marked $38.28 per share versus a previous $38.09 closing price. With having a 0.50% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of The New York Times Company, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. NYT showed a rise of 18.40% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $27.35 – $39.33 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 19.55% in the period of the last 200 days.

Guggenheim equity researchers changed the status of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) shares to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on October 9th, 2019. Other analysts, including Barclays, also published their reports on NYT shares. Barclays repeated the rating from the previous report, marking NYT under “Underweight” rating, in the report published on November 6th, 2018. Additionally, NYT shares got another “Sell” rating from Singular Research, setting a target price of $7.80 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in February 9th, 2017. On November 13th, 2015, Barclays Reiterated an Equal Weight rating and increased its price target from $14 to $15. On the other hand, FBR Capital Reiterated the “Mkt Perform” rating for NYT shares, as published in the report on July 29th, 2014. FBR Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of NYT shares, based on the price prediction for NYT, indicating that the shares will jump to $13, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from November 5th, 2013. Another “Neutral” rating came from UBS, providing a prediction for $13 price target according to the report published in November 1st, 2013.

The present dividend yield for NYT owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with The New York Times Company, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 108.23. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of The New York Times Company (NYT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while NYT is currently recording an average of 1.40M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.06%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.80%with 18.55% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $34.00, indicating growth from the present price of $38.28, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in NYT or pass.

The New York Times Company (NYT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare NYT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 45.62 for The New York Times Company, while the value 38.79 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.84 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 65.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 94.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in NYT in the recent period. That is how Jackson Square Partners LLC now has an increase position in NYT by 0.31% in the first quarter, owning 13.37 million shares of NYT stocks, with the value of $427.89 million after the purchase of an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Darsana Capital Partners LP also increased their stake in NYT shares changed 38.34% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 10.5 million shares of company, all valued at $336.11 million after the acquisition of additional 2,909,947 shares during the last quarter.

Artisan Partners LP acquired a new position in The New York Times Company during the first quarter, with the value of $227.78 million, and Sculptor Capital LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 13.82% in the first quarter, now owning 700,955 shares valued at $184.82 million after the acquisition of the additional 5.77 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their position by 34.17% during the first quarter, now owning 5.34 million NYT shares, now holding the value of $170.96 million in NYT with the purchase of the additional 837,810 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 94.10% of NYT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.