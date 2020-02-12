Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO): What’s Inside the Story?

On Tuesday, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) marked $112.39 per share versus a previous $111.00 closing price. With having a 1.25% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TTWO showed a fall of -8.20% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $84.41 – $135.70 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -6.17% in the period of the last 200 days.

MKM Partners equity researchers changed the status of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on January 24th, 2020. Other analysts, including Stephens, also published their reports on TTWO shares. Stephens repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TTWO under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on January 14th, 2020. Additionally, TTWO shares got another “Buy” rating from UBS, setting a target price of $140 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 13th, 2019. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Reiterated the “Buy” rating for TTWO shares, as published in the report on August 21st, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets seems to be going bullish on the price of TTWO shares, based on the price prediction for TTWO, indicating that the shares will jump to $145, giving the shares “Overweight” rating based on their report from July 30th, 2019. Another “Overweight” rating came from Stephens, providing a prediction for $145 price target according to the report published in July 17th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for TTWO owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 17.30. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -25.50%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 15.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TTWO is currently recording an average of 1.39M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.63%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.96%with -11.46% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $136.41, indicating growth from the present price of $112.39, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TTWO or pass.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare TTWO shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 36.79 for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., while the value 24.67 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.06 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 74.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 94.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TTWO in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in TTWO by 3.79% in the first quarter, owning 12.17 million shares of TTWO stocks, with the value of $1.52 billion after the purchase of an additional 443,781 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in TTWO shares changed 1.60% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.58 million shares of company, all valued at $695.82 million after the acquisition of additional 88,059 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $655.56 million, and JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.98% in the first quarter, now owning 119,972 shares valued at $390.94 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.14 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Massachusetts Financial Services increased their position by 150.28% during the first quarter, now owning 3.08 million TTWO shares, now holding the value of $383.29 million in TTWO with the purchase of the additional 538,535 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 94.10% of TTWO shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.