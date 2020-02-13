How Does GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Stack Up For Investors?

On Wednesday, shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) marked $59.78 per share versus a previous $61.48 closing price. With having a -2.77% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of GDS Holdings Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GDS showed a rise of 15.90% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $27.54 – $62.11 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 40.32% in the period of the last 200 days.

Macquarie equity researchers changed the status of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on January 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including Berenberg, also published their reports on GDS shares. Berenberg repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GDS under “Sell” rating, in the report published on September 20th, 2018. Additionally, GDS shares got another “Buy” rating from SunTrust, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in September 19th, 2018. On the other hand, Raymond James Initiated the “Strong Buy” rating for GDS shares, as published in the report on July 12th, 2018. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of GDS shares, based on the price prediction for GDS. Another “Underperform” rating came from Credit Suisse.

The present dividend yield for GDS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 39.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -6.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GDS is currently recording an average of 1.13M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.27%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.60%with 8.99% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $56.71, indicating growth from the present price of $59.78, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in GDS or pass.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare GDS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for GDS Holdings Limited, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.55 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -4.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 72.75%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 60.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GDS in the recent period. That is how 12 West Capital Management LP now has an increase position in GDS by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 10.94 million shares of GDS stocks, with the value of $565.8 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, American Century Investment Manag also increased their stake in GDS shares changed 10.27% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 7.01 million shares of company, all valued at $362.34 million after the acquisition of additional 652,475 shares during the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $296.33 million, and BAMCO, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 17.93% in the first quarter, now owning 397,032 shares valued at $135.02 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.61 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 60.30% of GDS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.