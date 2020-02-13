Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

On Wednesday, shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) marked $147.75 per share versus a previous $145.14 closing price. With having a 1.80% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Euronet Worldwide, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. EEFT showed a fall of -6.23% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $128.08 – $171.25 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -4.49% in the period of the last 200 days.

DA Davidson equity researchers changed the status of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on October 24th, 2019. Other analysts, including Wolfe Research, also published their reports on EEFT shares. Wolfe Research repeated the rating from the previous report, marking EEFT under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on July 31st, 2019. Additionally, EEFT shares got another “Neutral” rating from DA Davidson. On February 11th, 2019, Needham Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $135 to $160. On the other hand, Citigroup Initiated the “Buy” rating for EEFT shares, as published in the report on October 10th, 2018. William Blair seems to be going bullish on the price of EEFT shares, based on the price prediction for EEFT. Another “Outperform” rating came from Wells Fargo.

The present dividend yield for EEFT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Euronet Worldwide, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 14.51. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 10.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 22.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while EEFT is currently recording an average of 367.08K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.25%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.96%with -7.60% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $184.00, indicating growth from the present price of $147.75, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in EEFT or pass.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare EEFT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 28.44 for Euronet Worldwide, Inc., while the value 18.20 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 5.20 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 12.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 96.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in EEFT in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in EEFT by 4.06% in the first quarter, owning 4.96 million shares of EEFT stocks, with the value of $782.23 million after the purchase of an additional 193,631 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Janus Capital Management LLC also increased their stake in EEFT shares changed 4.68% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.47 million shares of company, all valued at $546.94 million after the acquisition of additional 155,221 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Capital Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $366.37 million, and Fidelity Management & Research Co increased their stake in the company’s shares by 16.05% in the first quarter, now owning 299,967 shares valued at $341.82 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.17 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their position by 0.22% during the first quarter, now owning 2.14 million EEFT shares, now holding the value of $336.78 million in EEFT with the purchase of the additional 51,044 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 96.60% of EEFT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.