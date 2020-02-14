Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) marked $163.92 per share versus a previous $163.21 closing price. With having a 0.44% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CCI showed a rise of 15.31% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $117.03 – $163.51 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 19.47% in the period of the last 200 days.

BofA/Merrill equity researchers changed the status of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on August 14th, 2019. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on CCI shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CCI under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on August 1st, 2019. Additionally, CCI shares got another “Neutral” rating from Guggenheim. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Reiterated the “Buy” rating for CCI shares, as published in the report on March 19th, 2019. Deutsche Bank seems to be going bullish on the price of CCI shares, based on the price prediction for CCI. Another “Neutral” rating came from Macquarie.

The present dividend yield for CCI owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 10.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 7.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CCI is currently recording an average of 1.82M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.71%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.50%with 8.92% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $143.15, indicating growth from the present price of $163.92, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CCI or pass.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare CCI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 82.62 for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), while the value 67.65 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.98 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 27.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 97.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CCI in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in CCI by 0.76% in the first quarter, owning 53.75 million shares of CCI stocks, with the value of $8.05 billion after the purchase of an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in CCI shares changed 2.72% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 21.76 million shares of company, all valued at $3.26 billion after the acquisition of additional 575,683 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) during the first quarter, with the value of $2.96 billion, and Magellan Asset Management Ltd. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.01% in the first quarter, now owning 248,962 shares valued at $1.89 billion after the acquisition of the additional 12.61 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased their position by 12.46% during the first quarter, now owning 9.78 million CCI shares, now holding the value of $1.46 billion in CCI with the purchase of the additional 682,051 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 97.70% of CCI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.