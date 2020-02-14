Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) marked $13.37 per share versus a previous $13.07 closing price. With having a 2.30% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Hostess Brands, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TWNK showed a fall of -8.05% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $11.31 – $14.86 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -3.09% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on January 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Jefferies, also published their reports on TWNK shares. Jefferies repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TWNK under “Buy” rating, in the report published on January 22nd, 2020. Additionally, TWNK shares got another “Hold” rating from Deutsche Bank, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 12th, 2019. On June 24th, 2019, UBS Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target from $14 to $17. On the other hand, DA Davidson Initiated the “Buy” rating for TWNK shares, as published in the report on June 20th, 2019. Evercore ISI seems to be going bullish on the price of TWNK shares, based on the price prediction for TWNK. Another “Overweight” rating came from JP Morgan, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in May 9th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for TWNK owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Hostess Brands, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 17.41. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 7.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 4.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TWNK is currently recording an average of 878.52K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 1.83%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.27%with 0.98% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $16.20, indicating growth from the present price of $13.37, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TWNK or pass.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Goods sector. If you wish to compare TWNK shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 26.48 for Hostess Brands, Inc., while the value 18.54 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.51 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -42.90%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TWNK in the recent period. That is how River Road Asset Management LLC now has an increase position in TWNK by 20.61% in the first quarter, owning 11.38 million shares of TWNK stocks, with the value of $152.65 million after the purchase of an additional 1,943,941 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in TWNK shares changed 8.59% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 10.73 million shares of company, all valued at $143.93 million after the acquisition of additional 848,335 shares during the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $116.4 million, and BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their stake in the company’s shares by 30.70% in the first quarter, now owning 1,870,918 shares valued at $106.9 million after the acquisition of the additional 7.97 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased their position by 2.99% during the first quarter, now owning 7.52 million TWNK shares, now holding the value of $100.91 million in TWNK with the purchase of the additional 1,790,825 shares during the period of the last quarter.