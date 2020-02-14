Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Masco Corporation (MAS) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) marked $46.49 per share versus a previous $47.06 closing price. With having a -1.21% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Masco Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MAS showed a fall of -3.13% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $34.79 – $50.06 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 9.27% in the period of the last 200 days.

Loop Capital equity researchers changed the status of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) shares to a “Hold” rating in the report published on January 24th, 2020. Other analysts, including Loop Capital, also published their reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MAS under “Hold” rating, in the report published on January 23rd, 2020. Additionally, MAS shares got another “Hold” rating from Jefferies, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 6th, 2020. On December 16th, 2019, Atlantic Equities Initiated an Overweight rating and increased its price target to $60. On the other hand, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgrade the “Overweight” rating for MAS shares, as published in the report on December 10th, 2019. Deutsche Bank seems to be going bullish on the price of MAS shares, based on the price prediction for MAS, indicating that the shares will jump to $52, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from November 21st, 2019. Another “Neutral” rating came from Buckingham Research, providing a prediction for $52 price target according to the report published in September 18th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for MAS owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Masco Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 72.95. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 2.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Masco Corporation (MAS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -478.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MAS is currently recording an average of 2.42M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.00%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.86%with -6.14% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $52.33, indicating growth from the present price of $46.49, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MAS or pass.

Masco Corporation (MAS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare MAS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 18.45 for Masco Corporation, while the value 17.93 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.52 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 47.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MAS in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in MAS by 1.53% in the first quarter, owning 31 million shares of MAS stocks, with the value of $1.47 billion after the purchase of an additional 466,050 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in MAS shares changed 0.28% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 12.74 million shares of company, all valued at $605.24 million after the acquisition of additional 36,079 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Masco Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $495.24 million, and Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.20% in the first quarter, now owning 234,173 shares valued at $359.17 million after the acquisition of the additional 7.56 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, APG Asset Management NV increased their position by -0.00% during the first quarter, now owning 7.51 million MAS shares, now holding the value of $357.07 million in MAS with the purchase of the additional 22,653 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 95.40% of MAS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.