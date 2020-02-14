Qualys, Inc. (QLYS): What’s Inside the Story?

On Thursday, shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) marked $90.08 per share versus a previous $91.05 closing price. With having a -1.07% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Qualys, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. QLYS showed a rise of 8.05% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $72.76 – $95.99 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 6.55% in the period of the last 200 days.

SunTrust equity researchers changed the status of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares to a “Hold” rating in the report published on October 3rd, 2019. Other analysts, including Rosenblatt, also published their reports on QLYS shares. Rosenblatt repeated the rating from the previous report, marking QLYS under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on September 10th, 2019. Additionally, QLYS shares got another “Outperform” rating from FBN Securities, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 15th, 2019. On the other hand, Cowen Initiated the “Outperform” rating for QLYS shares, as published in the report on May 23rd, 2019. Berenberg seems to be going bullish on the price of QLYS shares, based on the price prediction for QLYS, indicating that the shares will jump to $82, giving the shares “Hold” rating based on their report from February 22nd, 2019. Another “Underweight” rating came from JP Morgan, providing a prediction for $82 price target according to the report published in February 13th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for QLYS owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Qualys, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 26.73. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 15.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 17.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while QLYS is currently recording an average of 284.20K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.41%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.77%with 1.54% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $93.89, indicating growth from the present price of $90.08, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in QLYS or pass.

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare QLYS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 59.07 for Qualys, Inc., while the value 36.10 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.53 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 7.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 15.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 89.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in QLYS in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in QLYS by 1.36% in the first quarter, owning 4.77 million shares of QLYS stocks, with the value of $408.6 million after the purchase of an additional 63,868 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in QLYS shares changed 1.32% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.51 million shares of company, all valued at $300.89 million after the acquisition of additional 45,755 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Investment Advis acquired a new position in Qualys, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $207.24 million, and Congress Asset Management Co. LLP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.60% in the first quarter, now owning 5,912 shares valued at $84.63 million after the acquisition of the additional 987084 shares during the last quarter. In the end, D. F. Dent & Co., Inc. increased their position by 21.00% during the first quarter, now owning 879070 QLYS shares, now holding the value of $75.37 million in QLYS with the purchase of the additional 251,936 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 89.90% of QLYS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.