Digging Through Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Fundamentals

On Thursday, shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) marked $16.60 per share versus a previous $16.81 closing price. With having a -1.25% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. WDR showed a fall of -0.72% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $14.91 – $19.18 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -0.34% in the period of the last 200 days.

Evercore ISI equity researchers changed the status of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) shares from “In-line” to a “Underperform” rating in the report published on October 22nd, 2019. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on WDR shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking WDR under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on September 13th, 2019. Additionally, WDR shares got another “Neutral” rating from BofA/Merrill. On the other hand, Evercore ISI Upgrade the “In-line” rating for WDR shares, as published in the report on April 30th, 2018. Citigroup seems to be going bullish on the price of WDR shares, based on the price prediction for WDR. Another “Hold” rating came from Jefferies, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in October 10th, 2017.

The present dividend yield for WDR owners is set at 0.06, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 9.29. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -8.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 18.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while WDR is currently recording an average of 804.17K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.32%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 2.46%with -3.60% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $15.14, indicating growth from the present price of $16.60, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in WDR or pass.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Financial sector. If you wish to compare WDR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 10.65 for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., while the value 10.84 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.56 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 25.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 2.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in WDR in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in WDR by 7.65% in the first quarter, owning 7.45 million shares of WDR stocks, with the value of $119.11 million after the purchase of an additional 529,801 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fidelity Management & Research Co also increased their stake in WDR shares changed 0.84% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.83 million shares of company, all valued at $61.16 million after the acquisition of additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $48.49 million, and APG Asset Management NV increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.58% in the first quarter, now owning 64,344 shares valued at $40.94 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.56 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their position by 18.62% during the first quarter, now owning 2.35 million WDR shares, now holding the value of $37.49 million in WDR with the purchase of the additional 56,365 shares during the period of the last quarter.