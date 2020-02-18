Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Stock?

On Friday, shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) marked $12.80 per share versus a previous $12.95 closing price. With having a -1.16% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of The Manitowoc Company, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. MTW showed a fall of -26.86% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $10.49 – $19.77 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -15.65% in the period of the last 200 days.

Citigroup equity researchers changed the status of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) shares from “Sell” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on February 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including Goldman, also published their reports on MTW shares. Goldman repeated the rating from the previous report, marking MTW under “Buy” rating, in the report published on November 8th, 2019. Additionally, MTW shares got another “Sell” rating from Citigroup, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in October 15th, 2019. On the other hand, Robert W. Baird Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for MTW shares, as published in the report on August 12th, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts seems to be going bullish on the price of MTW shares, based on the price prediction for MTW, indicating that the shares will jump from $25 to $20, giving the shares “Sector Perform” rating based on their report from July 25th, 2019. Another “Outperform” rating came from Robert W. Baird.

The present dividend yield for MTW owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -10.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 7.60% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while MTW is currently recording an average of 359.87K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.58%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.65%with -8.96% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $17.50, indicating growth from the present price of $12.80, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in MTW or pass.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare MTW shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 9.78 for The Manitowoc Company, Inc., while the value 10.56 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.31 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 169.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 78.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in MTW in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in MTW by 1.61% in the first quarter, owning 3.28 million shares of MTW stocks, with the value of $47.41 million after the purchase of an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Front Street Capital Management, also increased their stake in MTW shares changed 3.82% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.21 million shares of company, all valued at $17.49 million after the acquisition of additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, In acquired a new position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $9.78 million, and Van Den Berg Management I, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 22.67% in the first quarter, now owning 111,228 shares valued at $8.7 million after the acquisition of the additional 601952 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 78.00% of MTW shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.