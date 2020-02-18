Here’s The Case for and Against Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

On Friday, shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) marked $12.63 per share versus a previous $12.71 closing price. With having a -0.63% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Amkor Technology, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AMKR showed a fall of -2.85% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $6.41 – $15.24 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 26.87% in the period of the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse equity researchers changed the status of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares from “Neutral” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on October 29th, 2019. Other analysts, including Credit Suisse, also published their reports on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AMKR under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on October 17th, 2018. Additionally, AMKR shares got another “Outperform” rating from Credit Suisse. On August 2nd, 2016, Deutsche Bank Reiterated an Hold rating and increased its price target from $6 to $7.50. On the other hand, Citigroup Downgrade the “Sell” rating for AMKR shares, as published in the report on May 25th, 2016. Topeka Capital Markets seems to be going bullish on the price of AMKR shares, based on the price prediction for AMKR, indicating that the shares will jump from $6 to $7, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from April 28th, 2016. Another “Neutral” rating came from Credit Suisse.

The present dividend yield for AMKR owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Amkor Technology, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 15.64. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -5.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 2.90% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AMKR is currently recording an average of 1.14M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.05%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.40%with 13.99% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $13.67, indicating growth from the present price of $12.63, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AMKR or pass.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare AMKR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 24.96 for Amkor Technology, Inc., while the value 11.40 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.51 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -32.70%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 37.30% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AMKR in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in AMKR by 5.52% in the first quarter, owning 8.56 million shares of AMKR stocks, with the value of $96.25 million after the purchase of an additional 447,876 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP also increased their stake in AMKR shares changed 8.16% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.51 million shares of company, all valued at $28.29 million after the acquisition of additional 189,725 shares during the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $28.18 million, and Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.32% in the first quarter, now owning 31,300 shares valued at $26.94 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.39 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Geode Capital Management LLC increased their position by 11.51% during the first quarter, now owning 2.19 million AMKR shares, now holding the value of $24.68 million in AMKR with the purchase of the additional 252,205 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 37.30% of AMKR shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.