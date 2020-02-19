Analyzing SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) From Top to Bottom,

On Tuesday, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) marked $115.29 per share versus a previous $105.71 closing price. With having a 9.06% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. SITE showed a rise of 27.18% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $49.65 – $106.32 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 45.83% in the period of the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank equity researchers changed the status of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) shares to a “Hold” rating in the report published on November 21st, 2019. Other analysts, including Berenberg, also published their reports on SITE shares. Berenberg repeated the rating from the previous report, marking SITE under “Hold” rating, in the report published on August 7th, 2019. Additionally, SITE shares got another “Outperform” rating from Robert W. Baird, setting a target price of $77 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in June 25th, 2019. On the other hand, SunTrust Downgrade the “Hold” rating for SITE shares, as published in the report on January 15th, 2019. Jefferies seems to be going bullish on the price of SITE shares, based on the price prediction for SITE. Another “Neutral” rating came from UBS.

The present dividend yield for SITE owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 58.80. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 12.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 22.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while SITE is currently recording an average of 282.69K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.42%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.72%with 16.08% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $88.13, indicating growth from the present price of $115.29, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in SITE or pass.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare SITE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 67.38 for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., while the value 52.86 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.71 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 44.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in SITE in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in SITE by 0.48% in the first quarter, owning 3.68 million shares of SITE stocks, with the value of $355.11 million after the purchase of an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment also increased their stake in SITE shares changed 1.68% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.3 million shares of company, all valued at $318.95 million after the acquisition of additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $251.09 million, and AllianceBernstein LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 18.81% in the first quarter, now owning 253,599 shares valued at $154.62 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.6 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, William Blair Investment Manageme increased their position by 0.76% during the first quarter, now owning 1.45 million SITE shares, now holding the value of $140.09 million in SITE with the purchase of the additional 69,039 shares during the period of the last quarter.