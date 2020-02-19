How Does Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Stack Up For Investors?

On Tuesday, shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) marked $6.42 per share versus a previous $6.69 closing price. With having a -4.04% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Owens & Minor, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. OMI showed a rise of 24.18% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.43 – $8.43 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 26.39% in the period of the last 200 days.

Robert W. Baird equity researchers changed the status of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares from “Neutral” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on January 21st, 2020. Other analysts, including BofA/Merrill, also published their reports on OMI shares. BofA/Merrill repeated the rating from the previous report, marking OMI under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on September 6th, 2019. Additionally, OMI shares got another “Neutral” rating from BofA/Merrill, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in April 10th, 2019. On January 17th, 2019, UBS Initiated an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $8. On the other hand, Barclays Reiterated the “Underweight” rating for OMI shares, as published in the report on November 1st, 2018. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of OMI shares, based on the price prediction for OMI. Another “Underweight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in March 8th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for OMI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Owens & Minor, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 5.95. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -2.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -56.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while OMI is currently recording an average of 1.60M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.47%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.33%with -3.02% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $5.38, indicating growth from the present price of $6.42, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in OMI or pass.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare OMI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Owens & Minor, Inc., while the value 8.39 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -4.75 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -52.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in OMI in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in OMI by 4.46% in the first quarter, owning 9.42 million shares of OMI stocks, with the value of $58.99 million after the purchase of an additional 402,384 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in OMI shares changed 3.86% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 5.23 million shares of company, all valued at $32.77 million after the acquisition of additional 194,768 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Investment Management, I acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $25.91 million, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 20.69% in the first quarter, now owning 465,099 shares valued at $16.99 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.71 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their position by 6.10% during the first quarter, now owning 2.49 million OMI shares, now holding the value of $15.61 million in OMI with the purchase of the additional 1,240,216 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 95.80% of OMI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.