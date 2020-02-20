Digging Through Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) Fundamentals

On Wednesday, shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) marked $2.22 per share versus a previous $2.21 closing price. With having a 0.45% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Tarena International, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TEDU showed a rise of 13.27% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $0.69 – $6.96 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 20.54% in the period of the last 200 days.

Jefferies equity researchers changed the status of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares from “Hold” to a “Underperform” rating in the report published on November 21st, 2018. Other analysts, including Credit Suisse, also published their reports on TEDU shares. Credit Suisse repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TEDU under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on June 7th, 2018. Additionally, TEDU shares got another “Buy” rating from CLSA. On the other hand, Goldman Downgrade the “Neutral” rating for TEDU shares, as published in the report on May 16th, 2017. Credit Suisse seems to be going bullish on the price of TEDU shares, based on the price prediction for TEDU. Another “Neutral” rating came from Credit Suisse.

The present dividend yield for TEDU owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.30%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -50.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TEDU is currently recording an average of 348.35K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.11%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 6.48%with -7.11% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $5.72, indicating growth from the present price of $2.22, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TEDU or pass.

Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare TEDU shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Tarena International, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.55 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -449.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 19.49%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 40.00% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TEDU in the recent period. That is how Wellington Management Co. LLP now has an increase position in TEDU by 0.00% in the first quarter, owning 2.68 million shares of TEDU stocks, with the value of $6.12 million after the purchase of an additional 0 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in TEDU shares changed 11.17% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.05 million shares of company, all valued at $2.39 million after the acquisition of additional 105,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shanghai Greenwoods Asset Managem acquired a new position in Tarena International, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $2.2 million, and Quoniam Asset Management GmbH increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $591954 after the acquisition of the additional 259629 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Wellington Management Hong Kong L increased their position by 91.77% during the first quarter, now owning 245000 TEDU shares, now holding the value of $558600 in TEDU with the purchase of the additional 0 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 40.00% of TEDU shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.