Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Stock?

On Wednesday, shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) marked $27.82 per share versus a previous $27.81 closing price. With having a 0.04% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Urban Outfitters, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. URBN showed a rise of 0.18% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $19.63 – $34.24 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 8.52% in the period of the last 200 days.

BMO Capital Markets equity researchers changed the status of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares to a “Market Perform” rating in the report published on February 4th, 2020. Other analysts, including BMO Capital Markets, also published their reports on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets repeated the rating from the previous report, marking URBN under “Market Perform” rating, in the report published on February 3rd, 2020. Additionally, URBN shares got another “Hold” rating from Loop Capital, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in December 16th, 2019. On November 13th, 2019, Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating and increased its price target to $30. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for URBN shares, as published in the report on September 30th, 2019. Wolfe Research seems to be going bullish on the price of URBN shares, based on the price prediction for URBN, indicating that the shares will jump from $30 to $26, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from August 21st, 2019. Another “Buy” rating came from BofA/Merrill, providing a prediction for $26 price target according to the report published in August 21st, 2019.

The present dividend yield for URBN owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Urban Outfitters, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 26.77. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 1.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 16.40% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while URBN is currently recording an average of 2.19M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.49%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.08%with 3.27% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $28.00, indicating growth from the present price of $27.82, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in URBN or pass.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare URBN shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 12.16 for Urban Outfitters, Inc., while the value 12.14 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.29 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 77.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 39.82%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 82.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in URBN in the recent period. That is how Fidelity Management & Research Co now has an increase position in URBN by 7.75% in the first quarter, owning 9.29 million shares of URBN stocks, with the value of $237.79 million after the purchase of an additional 667,748 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Shapiro Capital Management LLC also increased their stake in URBN shares changed 35.22% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 6.93 million shares of company, all valued at $177.31 million after the acquisition of additional 1,804,127 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $144.2 million, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.31% in the first quarter, now owning 63,003 shares valued at $124.63 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.87 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Massachusetts Financial Services increased their position by — during the first quarter, now owning 2.95 million URBN shares, now holding the value of $75.62 million in URBN with the purchase of the additional 283,533 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 82.90% of URBN shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.