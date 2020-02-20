Here’s The Case for and Against China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (CCRC)

On Wednesday, shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) marked $8.88 per share versus a previous $9.01 closing price. With having a -1.41% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CCRC showed a fall of -6.99% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $8.68 – $16.14 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -14.53% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for CCRC owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with China Customer Relations Centers, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 25.43. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 111.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (CCRC) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 20.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CCRC is currently recording an average of 10.42K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.78%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.03%with -1.33% of loss in the last seven days.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (CCRC) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare CCRC shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 16.15 for China Customer Relations Centers, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.55 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 83.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 34.51%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 1.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CCRC in the recent period. That is how Citadel Advisors LLC now has an increase position in CCRC by 4.43% in the first quarter, owning 226288 shares of CCRC stocks, with the value of $2.15 million after the purchase of an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in CCRC shares changed 18.08% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 22206 shares of company, all valued at $211179 after the acquisition of additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $12420, and Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.00% in the first quarter, now owning 0 shares valued at $6182 after the acquisition of the additional 650 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 1.40% of CCRC shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.