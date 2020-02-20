The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

On Wednesday, shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) marked $39.38 per share versus a previous $38.16 closing price. With having a 3.20% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of CF Industries Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CF showed a fall of -17.51% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $37.58 – $55.15 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -14.37% in the period of the last 200 days.

Citigroup equity researchers changed the status of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) shares from “Buy” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on February 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including Stephens, also published their reports on CF shares. Stephens repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CF under “Equal-Weight” rating, in the report published on January 23rd, 2020. Additionally, CF shares got another “Underperform” rating from Bernstein. On November 25th, 2019, BofA/Merrill Upgrade an Buy rating and increased its price target to $56. On the other hand, Cowen Reiterated the “Outperform” rating for CF shares, as published in the report on September 26th, 2019. Consumer Edge Research seems to be going bullish on the price of CF shares, based on the price prediction for CF. Another “Neutral” rating came from BofA/Merrill.

The present dividend yield for CF owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with CF Industries Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 9.90. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 15.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CF is currently recording an average of 2.26M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.09%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.13%with -6.62% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $50.05, indicating growth from the present price of $39.38, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CF or pass.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare CF shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 17.75 for CF Industries Holdings, Inc., while the value 15.13 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 2.22 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 330.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.50%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 96.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CF in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in CF by 16.55% in the first quarter, owning 22.2 million shares of CF stocks, with the value of $894.33 million after the purchase of an additional 3,153,138 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in CF shares changed 0.58% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 15.01 million shares of company, all valued at $604.67 million after the acquisition of additional 87,189 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $234.44 million, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.56% in the first quarter, now owning 136,820 shares valued at $160.11 million after the acquisition of the additional 3.98 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 96.70% of CF shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.