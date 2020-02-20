The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

On Wednesday, shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) marked $120.32 per share versus a previous $119.72 closing price. With having a 0.50% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of CyberArk Software Ltd., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CYBR showed a rise of 3.21% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $94.30 – $148.74 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -1.24% in the period of the last 200 days.

First Analysis Sec equity researchers changed the status of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares from “Outperform” to a “Strong Buy” rating in the report published on February 13th, 2020. Other analysts, including Needham, also published their reports on CYBR shares. Needham repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CYBR under “Hold” rating, in the report published on February 13th, 2020. Additionally, CYBR shares got another “Neutral” rating from DA Davidson, setting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 14th, 2020. On the other hand, First Analysis Sec Downgrade the “Outperform” rating for CYBR shares, as published in the report on January 14th, 2020. Piper Jaffray seems to be going bullish on the price of CYBR shares, based on the price prediction for CYBR, indicating that the shares will jump to $120, giving the shares “Neutral” rating based on their report from November 8th, 2019. Another “Equal Weight” rating came from Barclays, providing a prediction for $120 price target according to the report published in October 7th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for CYBR owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with CyberArk Software Ltd., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 33.81. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 27.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 11.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CYBR is currently recording an average of 719.36K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.08%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.79%with -13.19% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $141.15, indicating growth from the present price of $120.32, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CYBR or pass.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) is based in the Israel and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare CYBR shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 74.09 for CyberArk Software Ltd., while the value 42.35 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.62 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 104.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.14%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 87.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CYBR in the recent period. That is how Swedbank Robur Fonder AB now has an increase position in CYBR by 23.96% in the first quarter, owning 1.65 million shares of CYBR stocks, with the value of $227.74 million after the purchase of an additional 318,427 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. also increased their stake in CYBR shares changed 115.07% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.13 million shares of company, all valued at $156.56 million after the acquisition of additional 605,987 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Institutional acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. during the first quarter, with the value of $125.26 million, and American Capital Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.51% in the first quarter, now owning 4,270 shares valued at $117.03 million after the acquisition of the additional 846639 shares during the last quarter. In the end, Axiom International Investors LLC increased their position by 7.45% during the first quarter, now owning 808961 CYBR shares, now holding the value of $111.82 million in CYBR with the purchase of the additional 54,120 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 87.90% of CYBR shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.