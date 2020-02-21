Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) marked $142.48 per share versus a previous $140.12 closing price. With having a 1.68% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Advance Auto Parts, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AAP showed a fall of -11.04% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $129.94 – $182.56 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -7.07% in the period of the last 200 days.

Atlantic Equities equity researchers changed the status of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares from “Overweight” to a “Neutral” rating in the report published on January 23rd, 2020. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on AAP shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AAP under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on January 13th, 2020. Additionally, AAP shares got another “Mkt Perform” rating from Raymond James. On the other hand, Citigroup Upgrade the “Buy” rating for AAP shares, as published in the report on September 13th, 2019. Guggenheim seems to be going bullish on the price of AAP shares, based on the price prediction for AAP. Another “Sell” rating came from Goldman, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in July 11th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for AAP owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Advance Auto Parts, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 17.67. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 1.60%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 12.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AAP is currently recording an average of 1.02M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.75%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.50%with 6.08% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $166.29, indicating growth from the present price of $142.48, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AAP or pass.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Services sector. If you wish to compare AAP shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 20.24 for Advance Auto Parts, Inc., while the value 16.01 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 7.04 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 26.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.20%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AAP in the recent period. That is how Melvin Capital Management LP now has an increase position in AAP by 17.26% in the first quarter, owning 3.15 million shares of AAP stocks, with the value of $414.49 million after the purchase of an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Starboard Value LP also increased their stake in AAP shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.57 million shares of company, all valued at $339.05 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

Artisan Partners LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $220.97 million, and Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased their stake in the company’s shares by 5.52% in the first quarter, now owning 69,929 shares valued at $176 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.34 million shares during the last quarter.