Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) Stock?

On Thursday, shares of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) marked $38.65 per share versus a previous $37.66 closing price. With having a 2.63% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GDI showed a rise of 5.37% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $25.54 – $38.88 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 17.02% in the period of the last 200 days.

Vertical Research equity researchers changed the status of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) shares to a “Buy” rating in the report published on December 19th, 2019. Other analysts, including BTIG Research, also published their reports on GDI shares. BTIG Research repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GDI under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on December 10th, 2019. Additionally, GDI shares got another “Neutral” rating from Credit Suisse. On May 7th, 2019, UBS Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target from $31 to $38. On the other hand, BTIG Research Initiated the “Buy” rating for GDI shares, as published in the report on January 25th, 2019. Stifel seems to be going bullish on the price of GDI shares, based on the price prediction for GDI. Another “Overweight” rating came from Morgan Stanley.

The present dividend yield for GDI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 24.01. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -13.40%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 13.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GDI is currently recording an average of 1.10M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.71%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.34%with 0.44% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $37.11, indicating growth from the present price of $38.65, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in GDI or pass.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrial Goods sector. If you wish to compare GDI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 60.68 for Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc., while the value 25.97 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.64 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 454.60%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.33%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 54.77% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GDI in the recent period. That is how T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. now has an increase position in GDI by 1.08% in the first quarter, owning 28.79 million shares of GDI stocks, with the value of $1.02 billion after the purchase of an additional 308,375 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wellington Management Co. LLP also increased their stake in GDI shares changed 26.71% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 14.14 million shares of company, all valued at $499.34 million after the acquisition of additional 2,981,034 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Management & Research Co acquired a new position in Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $460.4 million, and Artisan Partners LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 1.32% in the first quarter, now owning 97,246 shares valued at $263.39 million after the acquisition of the additional 7.46 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Beutel, Goodman & Co. Ltd. increased their position by 1.64% during the first quarter, now owning 5.51 million GDI shares, now holding the value of $194.56 million in GDI with the purchase of the additional 1,288,010 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 54.77% of GDI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.