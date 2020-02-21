Should Traders Take A Bite Out Of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)?

On Thursday, shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) marked $66.40 per share versus a previous $67.41 closing price. With having a -1.50% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Applied Materials, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AMAT showed a rise of 8.78% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $36.80 – $69.44 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 28.14% in the period of the last 200 days.

DA Davidson equity researchers changed the status of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on February 13th, 2020. Other analysts, including Cowen, also published their reports on AMAT shares. Cowen repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AMAT under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on February 13th, 2020. Additionally, AMAT shares got another “Buy” rating from Deutsche Bank. On the other hand, UBS Downgrade the “Sell” rating for AMAT shares, as published in the report on November 21st, 2019. Nomura seems to be going bullish on the price of AMAT shares, based on the price prediction for AMAT, indicating that the shares will jump from $40 to $68, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from November 15th, 2019. Another “Outperform” rating came from Wells Fargo, providing a prediction for $68 price target according to the report published in November 15th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for AMAT owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Applied Materials, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 27.73. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -0.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 33.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AMAT is currently recording an average of 7.35M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 2.88%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 3.23%with 1.58% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $75.73, indicating growth from the present price of $66.40, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AMAT or pass.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare AMAT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 21.95 for Applied Materials, Inc., while the value 14.20 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 3.03 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -29.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 82.80% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AMAT in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in AMAT by 0.70% in the first quarter, owning 71.92 million shares of AMAT stocks, with the value of $4.17 billion after the purchase of an additional 500,449 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. also increased their stake in AMAT shares changed 38.40% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 47.76 million shares of company, all valued at $2.77 billion after the acquisition of additional 13,252,124 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $2.71 billion, and Capital Research & Management Co. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 8.93% in the first quarter, now owning 3,029,396 shares valued at $2.14 billion after the acquisition of the additional 36.96 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Capital Research & Management Co. increased their position by 9.08% during the first quarter, now owning 22.82 million AMAT shares, now holding the value of $1.32 billion in AMAT with the purchase of the additional 11,639,612 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 82.80% of AMAT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.