Here’s Why Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Is A Stock To Set Your Sights On

On Monday, shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) marked $21.71 per share versus a previous $22.22 closing price. With having a -2.30% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TDS showed a fall of -14.63% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $21.44 – $35.96 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -18.79% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) shares from “Outperform” to a “Strong Buy” rating in the report published on November 4th, 2019. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on TDS shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TDS under “Overweight” rating, in the report published on November 4th, 2019. Additionally, TDS shares got another “Neutral” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in August 5th, 2019. On the other hand, JP Morgan Downgrade the “Underweight” rating for TDS shares, as published in the report on July 11th, 2018. Raymond James seems to be going bullish on the price of TDS shares, based on the price prediction for TDS. Another “Mkt Perform” rating came from Raymond James.

The present dividend yield for TDS owners is set at 0.03, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 14.88. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 1.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 3.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TDS is currently recording an average of 715.10K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.08%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.59%with -9.77% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $38.40, indicating growth from the present price of $21.71, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TDS or pass.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare TDS shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 22.90 for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., while the value 27.10 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.95 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 167.20%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 92.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TDS in the recent period. That is how SSgA Funds Management, Inc. now has an increase position in TDS by 33.50% in the first quarter, owning 10.96 million shares of TDS stocks, with the value of $248.51 million after the purchase of an additional 2,749,315 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, BlackRock Fund Advisors also increased their stake in TDS shares changed 1.40% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 9.51 million shares of company, all valued at $215.78 million after the acquisition of additional 131,730 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $67.16 million, and Gabelli Funds LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.11% in the first quarter, now owning 2,990 shares valued at $59.17 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.61 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 92.20% of TDS shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.