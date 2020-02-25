Let’s Take a Fresh Look at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

On Monday, shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) marked $4.21 per share versus a previous $4.13 closing price. With having a 1.94% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HMY showed a rise of 15.98% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.57 – $4.16 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 44.63% in the period of the last 200 days.

JP Morgan equity researchers changed the status of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) shares from “Underweight” to a “Overweight” rating in the report published on February 21st, 2019. Other analysts, including Macquarie, also published their reports on HMY shares. Macquarie repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HMY under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on August 28th, 2018. Additionally, HMY shares got another “Neutral” rating from BofA/Merrill. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank Downgrade the “Sell” rating for HMY shares, as published in the report on March 17th, 2017. HSBC Securities seems to be going bullish on the price of HMY shares, based on the price prediction for HMY. Another “Sell” rating came from Citigroup.

The present dividend yield for HMY owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 56.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -5.50% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HMY is currently recording an average of 6.21M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 5.17%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.13%with 34.50% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $3.90, indicating growth from the present price of $4.21, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HMY or pass.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is based in the South Africa and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare HMY shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, while the value 7.08 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.17 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 50.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 15.10%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 36.60% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HMY in the recent period. That is how Van Eck Associates Corp. now has an increase position in HMY by 2.03% in the first quarter, owning 65.9 million shares of HMY stocks, with the value of $221.43 million after the purchase of an additional 1,311,453 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Wellington Management Co. LLP also increased their stake in HMY shares changed 31.28% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 13.03 million shares of company, all valued at $43.78 million after the acquisition of additional 3,104,477 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $34.71 million, and Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 33.19% in the first quarter, now owning 2,151,000 shares valued at $29 million after the acquisition of the additional 8.63 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased their position by 24.50% during the first quarter, now owning 5.73 million HMY shares, now holding the value of $19.26 million in HMY with the purchase of the additional 1,085,947 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 36.60% of HMY shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.