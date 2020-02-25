Selected Notes From Wall Street Analysts On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

On Monday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) marked $49.12 per share versus a previous $53.28 closing price. With having a -7.81% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AMD showed a rise of 7.11% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $21.03 – $59.27 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 36.20% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo equity researchers changed the status of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares from “Overweight” to a “Equal Weight” rating in the report published on February 20th, 2020. Other analysts, including RBC Capital Mkts, also published their reports on AMD shares. RBC Capital Mkts repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AMD under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on February 11th, 2020. Additionally, AMD shares got another “Buy” rating from Summit Insights. On January 29th, 2020, Exane BNP Paribas Downgrade an Neutral rating and increased its price target to $47. On the other hand, Susquehanna Reiterated the “Neutral” rating for AMD shares, as published in the report on January 27th, 2020. Cowen seems to be going bullish on the price of AMD shares, based on the price prediction for AMD, indicating that the shares will jump from $47 to $60, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from January 21st, 2020. Another “Buy” rating came from Mizuho, providing a prediction for $60 price target according to the report published in January 9th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for AMD owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 223.75. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 49.90%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 15.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AMD is currently recording an average of 53.00M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.16%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.49%with -11.19% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $48.59, indicating growth from the present price of $49.12, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AMD or pass.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare AMD shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 169.97 for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., while the value 31.07 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.29 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -11.00%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.60%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 77.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AMD in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in AMD by 1.57% in the first quarter, owning 57.22 million shares of AMD stocks, with the value of $2.69 billion after the purchase of an additional 882,935 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Fidelity Management & Research Co also increased their stake in AMD shares changed 8.40% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 55.94 million shares of company, all valued at $2.63 billion after the acquisition of additional 4,332,831 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $2.17 billion, and SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.78% in the first quarter, now owning 1,589,675 shares valued at $2.05 billion after the acquisition of the additional 43.61 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased their position by 77.52% during the first quarter, now owning 37.3 million AMD shares, now holding the value of $1.75 billion in AMD with the purchase of the additional 3,166,544 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 77.20% of AMD shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.