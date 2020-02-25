The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Energous Corporation (WATT)

On Monday, shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) marked $1.67 per share versus a previous $1.84 closing price. With having a -9.24% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Energous Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. WATT showed a fall of -5.65% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.53 – $11.54 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -47.36% in the period of the last 200 days.

Ladenburg Thalmann equity researchers changed the status of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on May 1st, 2019. Other analysts, including Ladenburg Thalmann, also published their reports on WATT shares. Ladenburg Thalmann repeated the rating from the previous report, marking WATT under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on October 31st, 2018. Additionally, WATT shares got another “Buy” rating from Ladenburg Thalmann, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 3rd, 2018. On December 28th, 2017, ROTH Capital Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $22.80 to $45.80. On the other hand, Oppenheimer Downgrade the “Perform” rating for WATT shares, as published in the report on January 24th, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann seems to be going bullish on the price of WATT shares, based on the price prediction for WATT, indicating that the shares will jump to $14, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from December 7th, 2015. Another “Buy” rating came from Chardan Capital Markets, providing a prediction for $14 price target according to the report published in July 15th, 2015.

The present dividend yield for WATT owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -82.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Energous Corporation (WATT) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -164.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while WATT is currently recording an average of 697.03K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 7.15%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 8.87%with -4.02% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $6.75, indicating growth from the present price of $1.67, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in WATT or pass.

Energous Corporation (WATT) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Technology sector. If you wish to compare WATT shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Energous Corporation, while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -1.47 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 13.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 23.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in WATT in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in WATT by 12.03% in the first quarter, owning 1.75 million shares of WATT stocks, with the value of $2.75 million after the purchase of an additional 187,772 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in WATT shares changed 1.78% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 427491 shares of company, all valued at $671161 after the acquisition of additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Energous Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $634721, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 4.54% in the first quarter, now owning 14,012 shares valued at $506141 after the acquisition of the additional 322383 shares during the last quarter. At the present, 23.10% of WATT shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.