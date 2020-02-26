Analyzing Albemarle Corporation (ALB) From Top to Bottom,

On Tuesday, shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) marked $85.83 per share versus a previous $89.61 closing price. With having a -4.22% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Albemarle Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. ALB showed a rise of 17.51% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $58.63 – $99.40 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 22.14% in the period of the last 200 days.

Vertical Research equity researchers changed the status of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares from “Buy” to a “Hold” rating in the report published on February 21st, 2020. Other analysts, including Robert W. Baird, also published their reports on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird repeated the rating from the previous report, marking ALB under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on February 5th, 2020. Additionally, ALB shares got another “Hold” rating from HSBC Securities. On the other hand, Citigroup Downgrade the “Sell” rating for ALB shares, as published in the report on November 13th, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts seems to be going bullish on the price of ALB shares, based on the price prediction for ALB, indicating that the shares will jump from $77 to $71, giving the shares “Sector Perform” rating based on their report from November 12th, 2019. Another “Underweight” rating came from JP Morgan, providing a prediction for $71 price target according to the report published in November 8th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for ALB owners is set at 0.02, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 13.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 14.70% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while ALB is currently recording an average of 1.81M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.82%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.63%with -3.24% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $74.92, indicating growth from the present price of $85.83, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in ALB or pass.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare ALB shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 17.11 for Albemarle Corporation, while the value 15.23 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 5.02 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 45.40%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.40%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 95.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in ALB in the recent period. That is how The Vanguard Group, Inc. now has an increase position in ALB by 0.47% in the first quarter, owning 12.7 million shares of ALB stocks, with the value of $1.02 billion after the purchase of an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. also increased their stake in ALB shares changed 2.94% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 7.47 million shares of company, all valued at $599.66 million after the acquisition of additional 213,238 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Albemarle Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $448.27 million, and Baillie Gifford & Co. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 3.69% in the first quarter, now owning 158,215 shares valued at $356.52 million after the acquisition of the additional 4.44 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased their position by 2.59% during the first quarter, now owning 2.43 million ALB shares, now holding the value of $195.17 million in ALB with the purchase of the additional 2,431,075 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 95.40% of ALB shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.