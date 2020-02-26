Digging Up the Details on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

On Tuesday, shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) marked $2.56 per share versus a previous $2.74 closing price. With having a -6.57% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. CLNE showed a rise of 9.40% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.82 – $3.47 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 7.99% in the period of the last 200 days.

Raymond James equity researchers changed the status of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares from “Underperform” to a “Mkt Perform” rating in the report published on February 3rd, 2020. Other analysts, including Raymond James, also published their reports on CLNE shares. Raymond James repeated the rating from the previous report, marking CLNE under “Underperform” rating, in the report published on July 5th, 2018. Additionally, CLNE shares got another “Mkt Perform” rating from Raymond James. On October 24th, 2014, Northland Capital Reiterated an Market Perform rating and increased its price target from $10 to $6. On the other hand, MLV & Co Initiated the “Hold” rating for CLNE shares, as published in the report on October 17th, 2014. Northland Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of CLNE shares, based on the price prediction for CLNE, indicating that the shares will jump to $13, giving the shares “Market Perform” rating based on their report from June 11th, 2013. Another “Buy” rating came from Ascendiant Capital Markets, providing a prediction for $13 price target according to the report published in March 11th, 2013.

The present dividend yield for CLNE owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -3.80%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -2.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while CLNE is currently recording an average of 867.74K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.67%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.64%with -8.24% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $6.00, indicating growth from the present price of $2.56, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in CLNE or pass.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Utilities sector. If you wish to compare CLNE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Clean Energy Fuels Corp., while the value 77.58 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.07 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of 83.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 0.80%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 29.40% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in CLNE in the recent period. That is how BlackRock Fund Advisors now has an increase position in CLNE by 2.19% in the first quarter, owning 8.99 million shares of CLNE stocks, with the value of $20.69 million after the purchase of an additional 193,078 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, The Vanguard Group, Inc. also increased their stake in CLNE shares changed 0.21% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 7.23 million shares of company, all valued at $16.63 million after the acquisition of additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter.

SSgA Funds Management, Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. during the first quarter, with the value of $6.06 million, and Geode Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.73% in the first quarter, now owning 53,996 shares valued at $4.67 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.03 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, TIAA-CREF Investment Management L increased their position by 1.17% during the first quarter, now owning 1.46 million CLNE shares, now holding the value of $3.36 million in CLNE with the purchase of the additional 10,040 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 29.40% of CLNE shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.