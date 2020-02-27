The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

On Wednesday, shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) marked $7.09 per share versus a previous $7.08 closing price. With having a 0.14% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Gold Fields Limited, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GFI showed a rise of 7.42% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $3.57 – $7.90 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 27.56% in the period of the last 200 days.

RBC Capital Mkts equity researchers changed the status of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) shares from “Outperform” to a “Sector Perform” rating in the report published on June 26th, 2019. Other analysts, including JP Morgan, also published their reports on GFI shares. JP Morgan repeated the rating from the previous report, marking GFI under “Neutral” rating, in the report published on February 21st, 2019. Additionally, GFI shares got another “Underweight” rating from Morgan Stanley. On the other hand, BofA/Merrill Upgrade the “Buy” rating for GFI shares, as published in the report on April 13th, 2018. Morgan Stanley seems to be going bullish on the price of GFI shares, based on the price prediction for GFI. Another “Hold” rating came from HSBC Securities.

The present dividend yield for GFI owners is set at 0.01, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 5.70%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -12.30% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GFI is currently recording an average of 5.82M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 4.48%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 4.86%with -1.25% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $6.43, indicating growth from the present price of $7.09, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in GFI or pass.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is based in the South Africa and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Basic Materials sector. If you wish to compare GFI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 36.36 for Gold Fields Limited, while the value 9.71 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 0.20 is supported by the yearly ESP growth of -993.80%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 65.26%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 51.20% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GFI in the recent period. That is how Van Eck Associates Corp. now has an increase position in GFI by 1.06% in the first quarter, owning 91.07 million shares of GFI stocks, with the value of $582.87 million after the purchase of an additional 956,115 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Renaissance Technologies LLC also increased their stake in GFI shares changed 1.19% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 23.51 million shares of company, all valued at $150.44 million after the acquisition of additional 275,312 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields Limited during the first quarter, with the value of $84.06 million, and AQR Capital Management LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 464.42% in the first quarter, now owning 10,655,066 shares valued at $82.88 million after the acquisition of the additional 12.95 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased their position by 32.22% during the first quarter, now owning 9.49 million GFI shares, now holding the value of $60.71 million in GFI with the purchase of the additional 147,273 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 51.20% of GFI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.